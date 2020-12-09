Funeral services for Yuni Marleny Hernandez, 40, of Lufkin, was held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Emanuel Assembly of God Church in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Yuni was born April 27, 1980 in La Libertad, Guatemala, to Pio Hernandez Chiché and Dominga Ochóa, and died Friday, November 25, 2020 in Lufkin.
Yuni loved to cook, dance, play basketball, and make people laugh. She loved to support her children and attend all of their school events. Yuni always put her children before herself and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her children, Wendy Cuc-Hernandez, Marleny Cuc, Elsa Cuc, Martha Cuc, and Jose Cuc; and her parents.
Yuni was preceded in death by her siblings, Holga Marina and Humberto Hernandez Ochoa; and great-grandparents, Jose Pio Hernandez and Domingo Ochoa Garcia.
Pallbearers will be Jose Cuc, Gustavo Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez, Efrain Sanchez, and Wendy Cuc-Hernandez.
Visitation was held from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Emanuel Assembly of God, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
