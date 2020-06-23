Services for Louis J. Arrington, 100, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Jim McDonald and Kyle Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Arrington was born April 29, 1920 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Ada (Cahal) and James H. Arrington. He passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Arrington was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was Christian in all his duties to God and man and an honorable husband to his wife and extended family. He was faithful in service, spiritually and physically. He was faithful in his church attendance until he was physically unable to do so. His spirit and support was steadfast until life’s end. He was deeply loved by all who knew him. Mr. Arrington was a lifetime member of Loop 287 Church of Christ. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
He is survived by his wife, Emma R. Arrington of Lufkin; sons, James Michael Arrington and Robert L. Arrington, both of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Tammy MacFarlane and husband Don of Houston; stepchildren, Paula Mathews, Anna Betz, Mickey Bresie, Lynda Blackburn, Melvin Grimes, Robert Grimes and wife Patricia, Welton Grimes, Debra McDonald; and Daniel Burkeen and wife Penny; grandchildren, Patrick Arrington and wife Kaci of Hudson, Shelley Cantrell of Troy and Emily Arrington of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Langston Arrington, Landry Arrington, Lane Arrington, Colton Cantrell and Sarah Cantrell; and a number of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Arrington was preceded in death by his wife, Lanell Arrington; father and mother-in-law, Dave Richard Freeman and Florence Edna Gann Freeman; second wife, Opal Bresie Arrington; son, Bobby Ray Arrington; and daughter-in-law, Doris M. Oliver Arrington.
Pallbearers will be Dan Eddins, Dennis Bell, Lyn Chesser, Jeff Harkness, Mike Eddins and Don MacFarlane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Chastain, Bob Ruby, James King and Charlie McLain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Arrington’s memory may be made to Loop 287 Church of Christ, 1911 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901; or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
