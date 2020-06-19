Carlos Garcia
Services for Carlos Garcia, 20, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Carlos was born March 21, 2000 in Lufkin, Texas. He passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence.
Carlos was a student and a loving brother and son. He loved music and enjoyed speaking Japanese.
Carlos is survived by his mother, Christina Lopez of Diboll; father, Juan Carlos Garcia of Dallas; Stepfathers, Abel Lopez, Ricardo Alvarez, and Justin Ramirez; brothers, Isaac Lopez, Eli Lopez, both of Diboll, and Miguel Garcia of Dallas; grandparents, Mary Morales, Miguel Garcia Sr., and Noemi Garcia, all of Lufkin; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Salines Morales.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
