Billy Baber
Billy Baber, 77, of Zavalla, was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Beaumont and died Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors
Billy H. Mead
A Celebration of Life for Billy H. Mead, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Mead was born June 27, 1928, in Winthrop, Arkansas, and died Sept. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Katrinka (Trinka) Jenkins
Private graveside services will be held for Katrinka (Trinka) Jenkins, 56, of Lufkin. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jenkins was born Jan. 28, 1964, and died Sept. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Regina Jackson Oliver
Services for Regina Oliver, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mrs. Oliver was born Oct. 20, 1956, in Lufkin and died Sept. 14, 2020, in Houston.
Dorsie Parks
Services for Dorsie Parks, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Parks was born Sept. 18, 1949, in Lufkin and died Sept. 12, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
