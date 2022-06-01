Death notices for Jun. 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Lee HavardRobert Lee Havard, 79, of Lufkin, died May 28, 2022. He was born April 15, 1943. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin.Charolette Ann MinyardServices for Charolette Ann Minyard, 64, of Lufkin, were Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Blue Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Minyard was born Aug. 5, 1957, and died May 30, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles5/28/22 Restaurant inspectionsAffidavit reveals details in Huntington woman's deathLufkin woman flown to Tyler hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 59Report reveals details of man's alleged assault of girlfriend at High Pointe PlazaClass of 2022 looks to future: Lufkin graduates express pride over accomplishments, excitement about future endeavorsDiboll advances to regional finalLufkin man has paper published in scientific journalInjuries reported in five-vehicle accident at Timberland Drive and Lufkin AvenueSTALLARD: Maybe try meeting those threats at the sourcesDiboll sets regional final series Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
