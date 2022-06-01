Robert Lee Havard

Robert Lee Havard, 79, of Lufkin, died May 28, 2022. He was born April 15, 1943. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin.

Charolette Ann Minyard

Services for Charolette Ann Minyard, 64, of Lufkin, were Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Blue Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Minyard was born Aug. 5, 1957, and died May 30, 2022.

