Private family services for Lynette (Thurlkill) Robinson, 98, of Lufkin will be held at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Mrs. Robinson was born February 22, 1923 in Baylor County, Texas, and died Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Lufkin.
Lynette was a hard worker who enjoyed helping people. She loved to laugh and never missed an opportunity to make a funny remark. She would often recount stories of her life, recalling things that happened more than 80 years ago and she could remember every detail. We would often laugh at the fact that even at 97 years old, she could tell you where and when she bought a particular item. She enjoyed cooking, painting ceramics, sewing and shopping, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She went pretty much anywhere her daughter and granddaughter went, even traveling on a plane to Orange Beach, AL, when she was 94 to visit her grandson. Everyone loved to have Granny around and she made the most of every opportunity she got to participate and have fun.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Alexander of Lufkin, Texas; granddaughter, Emily Bradley of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Brent Alexander of Orange Beach, Alabama; nephews, Curtis Dolberry of Holiday, Texas, Rodney Dolberry and wife Reba of Modesto, California; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Robinson of Houston, Texas; and brother-in-law, Virgil Robinson of Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings; husband of 49 years, Walter L. Robinson; son, Glen Robinson; and her granddaughter’s husband, Wheeler Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by The Pinnacle, Hospice in the Pines and Visiting Angels, and would like to express sincere appreciation to Stacy Snell at Castle Pines, Alice Parise, Sherryl Price, Curtis Flakes, Rhonda and Pinnacle staff Cyndi Poindexter, Mistie Johnson, Mayra, Robin, Sean and Cynthia.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
