Waylon Matthew Bennett

Matthew was released from these earthly bonds Nov 9, 2022. He was raised in Hudson, Texas. Upon graduated from Hudson High School, he moved to the Austin area. He lived in Round Rock high up on a hill where he had stunning views of sunsets, the moon, stars and fireworks.
He was very intelligent with a comedian’s mind. He could spot irony in a quick second and entertained his family with hilarious stories of life. Some of his favorite things were, cats, dogs, books, cooking, movies and especially music. He enjoyed many different types of music and worked culinary magic on the stove.
He had a kind and generous heart. A homeless man once said to him after Matt had made a donation to him, “If I owned the moon and stars, I would give them all to you.” Matt not only had made a small monetary donation to him, he had stopped and conversed with him. Matt not only gave what money he could, he gave his time. He took an interest. We are so proud of him because of his amazing heart.
Matt was immensely loved, and his passing has left a deep void in the lives of his family: Lee Ramirez, Gary and Debby Bennett, Jane and Hank Gainer, Gary Paul Ramirez, Valente Herrera, Jessica McRae (Billy), Aaron Herrera (Christina), AC McKee (Jackie), Kim Coxsey (Bill), girlfriend, Vanessa Toldy, and his beloved and special cousin, Coy Herrera (Charlotte).
It is his family’s hope, dream, wish, and prayer that the people of this world would strive to be more like Matt. What an amazing place it would be!
If desired, a remembrance may be made to any animal rescue.
