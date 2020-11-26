Funeral services for McNeil Dudley, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ennis Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the Upper Chireno Cemetery in Nacogdoches County.
Mr. Dudley was born May 29, 1942 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Mildred (Burt) and Wilton Dudley, and died Monday, November 23, 2020 in a hospital in Bryan, Texas.
Mr. Dudley had resided in Lufkin for 57 years. He was a millwright at Texas Foundry, retiring after 42 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Dudley of Lufkin; daughter, Tammy Pate of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren and spouses, Chasity and Ben Boyle, April and Chris Stover, Jessie Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Ethan Stover, Iris Boyle, Cooper Boyle, Ryan Mitchell, Brantley Mitchell; and sister and brother-in-law, Jeraldine and Joe Molandes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Tudor; son, Timothy Dudley; and sister, Helen Marie Dudley.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Tudor, Chris Stover, Ethan Stover, Colton Stover, Ben Boyle, and John Elliott.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
