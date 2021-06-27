Mark Stowe
Mark Stowe, 74 years of age, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He is no longer in pain or suffering and immediately entered the gates of heaven. Mark was born on June 9, 1947 in Crockett to Darrol Lee and Belle Stowe. During his young adulthood Mark gave his life to Christ and faithfully served in various churches as song leader and deacon. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Church in Zavalla. Mark graduated from Crockett High School in 1965 and served his country in the U.S. Army as a truck driver during the Vietnam War. After leaving the service, he married his beloved wife, Shirley, and started their journey together. Mark began his career working for his dad driving a truck and operating heavy equipment. In 1979, he bought into Triple S Crushed Stone Corporation with his dad and brother-in-law, Gene Bitner. After Triple S was sold, he began his own business, M & S Rock, in which he owned a rock crusher and trucks. Mark was a devoted husband of 51 years, loving father, and the best “pop” his grandchildren could ever ask for. His grandchildren brought him so much joy and happiness, he would drop everything to go watch their ballgames. Mark worked hard all of his life to provide the best of everything for his family. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, hard work, and love.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Stowe, who never left his side and provided the best care possible; daughters, Marcie Stowe of Zavalla, Shonda Lindsey and husband, Kris of Colmesneil; son, Kenny Stowe of Zavalla; grandchildren, Kaleb Lindsey and wife, Bayleigh of Lenexa, KS, Kameron and Gracen Lindsey of Colmesneil; sisters, Betty Bitner and husband, Gene of Lovelady, Virginia Brimberry and husband, Mike of Cedar Park; sister-in-law, Jan Stowe of Crockett; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, D.L. and Belle Stowe; brother, Harold Stowe; father-in-law, K.P. Dyches; and mother-in-law, Rena Dyches.
Funeral services for Mark Stowe will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June, 28, 2021 in the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, Rev. Robbie Caldwell officiating. Interment to follow in San Pedro Cemetery. Visitation will begin 10:00 a.m. prior to services. Pallbearers are Kenny Stowe, Kris, Kaleb, Kameron, Jesse Lindsey, and Jerry Dyches. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com.
Callaway-Allee Funeral Home, 700 E. Houston Ave., Crockett, Texas 75835.
