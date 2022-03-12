Funeral services for Charlotte Ann Edmons, 86, of Lufkin, formerly of Port Arthur, will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Cushing Cemetery.
Ms. Edmons was born June 27, 1935 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Mabel (Blanton) and John Herman Edmons, and died Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Lufkin.
Ms. Edmons had resided in Port Arthur for 62 years prior to moving to Lufkin two years ago. She was a Teacher and Principal in Port Arthur ISD for 35 years. She taught at DeQueen Elementary for nine years, served for 23 years at Travis Elementary as a Teacher and Principal, and her last three years she was the Principal at Tyrrell Elementary. Ms. Edmons graduated from Cushing High School in 1953 as Valedictorian. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. She was a very active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, where she held many titles including Parliamentarian and 2nd Vice President. She was involved in leadership for many years and went to conventions every year. She loved travelling and was a world traveler. More than anything else, she loved her nieces and nephew. Her favorite pastime was spending time with Reba, Raela, and Rhonda. Ms. Edmons was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Port Arthur while living there, and currently was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, John Ray and Jane Edmons of Zavalla; niece, Rhonda Edmons of Zavalla; great-nephew, Shane Wright and wife Rhonda of Lufkin; great-nieces and their spouses, Chaney and Cody Ryan of Kenedy, Texas, Kayla and Bryan Harness along with their son Hall of Lufkin; special family, Keith and Amy Wright of Lufkin; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nieces, Reba Thomasson and Raela Wright.
Pallbearers will be Shane Wright, Keith Wright, Bryan Harkness, J.B. McLeod, and Cody Ryan.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Affinity Hospice.
