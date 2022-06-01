Cremation arrangements for Barbara Denise Marze, 51, of Lufkin are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Marze was born October 3, 1970 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Vickie (Vardeman) Phillips and Bobby Lamon. She went running into the arms of Jesus Friday, May 27, 2022, surrounded by close family. Ms. Marze was a devout Christian and a member of Gracepoint Church in Lufkin.
Barbara faced enormous challenges in her life but used her testimony to mentor to young women who felt that they had lost hope. She spent countless hours listening, offering guidance, and reassuring women through the Women’s Shelter or whomever the Lord put in her path. She believed she had a calling to help those in need and no task was too great. Her favorite scripture, Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”, was her rallying cry even as her health started failing. She enjoyed Bible studies, spending quiet time in prayer, and loved to worship. The love she had for her family cannot be put into words. She cherished her brothers and sisters and close friends, but above all, she loved her children. She remarked, “I’m going to have a supreme time where I’m going, and you all get your chance to come!” She was always looking ahead.
She leaves behind her most precious gifts, sons, Kasey Durant and Kade Durant, both of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Kalie and Rubyen McCormack of Longview and Katelin and Austin Poiencot of Wells; grandson, Andrew Poiencot; sisters, Alicia Whitten of Hudson and Stacy Lamon of Sherman; brothers, Scott Kelley of Huntington, David Kelley of Huntington, Gregg Lamon of Houston, and Chip Kelley of Huntington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves a void not to be filled except for the promise of seeing her again in Heaven.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Lamon; and daddy, Harold Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, 2401 Davisville Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Gracepoint Church, 107 E Lufkin Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
