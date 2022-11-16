Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Dixie Frances (Bell) Brittain, 91, of Hudson will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church with Reverend Randall K. Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.

Mrs. Brittain was born January 15, 1931 on Fort Eustis, Virginia, to the late Agnes (McGlothlin) Bell and Col. Clyde Beauchamp Bell, Sr., and died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her residence.