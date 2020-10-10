Mack Abbott

Services for Mack Abbott, 93, of Broaddus, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. He was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Easterly and died Oct. 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Broaddus.

Justin Matlock Reid

Services for Justin Matlock Reid, 34, of Wells, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Reid was born March 2, 1986, and died Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.

Judy Gale Rice

Services for Judy Gale Rice, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Rice died Oct. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.