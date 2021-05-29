Paralene Sisley
Graveside services for Paralene Sisley, 85, of Livingston, will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Frankens officiating.
Mrs. Sisley was born December 21, 1935 in Corrigan, Texas, to the late Henry Gage and Ina (Owens) Gage, and died Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Livingston.
Mrs. Sisley is survived by her sons, David Sisley of Houston, Jimmy Ferguson of Lufkin, David Ferguson of Leggett, and Raymond Ferguson of Houston; sister, Lucy Lee Gage of Livingston; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sisley; daughters, Shirley Ann Ferguson and Betty Jo Sisley; and brother, Leon Gage.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
