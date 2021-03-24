Graveside services for Terry “Mac” McAdams, 66, of Hudson will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Poage officiating.
Terry was born November 15, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to Marie (DuPree) and Johnnie McAdams, and died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Terry was a lifetime resident of Hudson and a 1974 graduate of Hudson High School. He retired from Quad Graphics where he worked as a pressman. Terry loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, camping, and frying fish. He loved watching the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants. Terry was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Kathy (Stephenson) McAdams of Hudson; son and friend, Brandon McAdams and Cassy Womack of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Michelle McAdams of Pollok; grandchildren, Heath McAdams, Zoe Ivy and Zane Ivy; mother, Marie McAdams of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Charlie Smith of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Young Mi McAdams of Hudson; brother and friend, Pat McAdams and Shelia Kerr of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Joy Stephenson of Hudson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Kim Stephenson of Hudson and Brian and Carolyn Rodgers of Cushing; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie McAdams; brother, Charles McAdams; and father-in-law, Douglas Stephenson.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Preston, Steve Redd, Larry McAdams, Scott Williams, Heath McAdams, and Gary Stephenson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Goodwin and his fellow co-workers at Quad Graphics.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at Largent Cemetery prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
