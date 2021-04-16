Katheryn ‘Kathy’ Chambers Bazar
Memorial services for Katheryn “Kathy” Chambers Bazar, 77, of Sabine County, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple of God Church. Ms. Bazar was born July 5, 1943, in San Augustine and died April 6, 2021, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
David M. Holt Sr.
A memorial for David M. Holt Sr., 86, of Lufkin, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. April 22 at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Holt was born Feb. 24, 1935, and died April 12, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
Candice Hudspeth
Services for Candice Hudspeth, 49, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Carmona Community Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow at Carmona Cemetery. Mrs. Hudspeth was born Jan. 27, 1972, in Woodville and died April 12, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Harvey Dee Lamon
Services for Harvey Dee Lamon, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Lamon was born June 24, 1925, in Linden and died April 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Billy Ramsey
Graveside services for Billy Ramsey, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ramsey was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Lufkin and died April 6, 2021, in Houston.
Calvinski Spencer
Services for Calvinski Spencer, 34, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Spencer was born Feb. 8, 1987, in Lufkin and died April 12, 2021, in Lufkin.
