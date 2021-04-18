Graveside services for Barbara Jean Stephens Crawford, 82, of Lufkin were held Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Pollok Cemetery with Brother Keith Bickley officiating.
Mrs. Crawford was born July 8, 1938 in Pollok, Texas to the late Ruth (Flowers) and Walter Berry Stephens, and died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Crawford was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She loved cooking for her family and friends and spending time with them. When her husband, Joe, played in a band, she loved going with him and listening to the bluegrass and gospel music they played. She enjoyed gardening and loved raising her grandchildren. Mrs. Crawford never met a stranger. She was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Joe Thomas Crawford of Lufkin; sons, Stephen Harrison of Etoile, Joe Thomas Crawford, Jr., Kevin Lee Crawford and wife Rebecca, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Savannah, Stevie, Erika, Tanner, Christopher, and Carson; numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Kit Harrison; sisters, Lolabelle Wyatt and Anna Ruth Wesley; and brother, W.W. Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers were Albert Vinson, Jay Vinson, Tanner Crawford, Christopher Harrison, Kelly Wesley, and Carson Harrison.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
