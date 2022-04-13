Services for Ora Lee Traylor, 91, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. John Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Grove Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Mrs. Traylor was born September 26, 1930 in Clarendon, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Birtie (Brown) and James T. Inge. She passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Traylor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, researching genealogy, doing arts and crafts, reading poetry and cooking. She was a former member of Herty Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, James G. and Polly Brann of Crockett, Tommy and Virgie Brann of Huntington; daughter, Linda Dunlop of Rockwall; sons and daughters-in-law, Paskel and Janice Traylor of Carrollton and Billy and Beckey Traylor of Mabank; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jimmy Traylor; parents; and siblings, Bill, Edith, Dorothy, Sybil and Lou.
Pallbearers will be Jeff York, John Brann, Leighton Brann, John Andrew Brann, Terry Brann and Seth Wiley.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday morning at the funeral home.
