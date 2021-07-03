Celebration of Life services for Carolyn Dianne (Starkey) Faver, 80, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Mother, also known as “NeNe” died peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on June 29 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas. Mother was a strong, determined, fiercely independent mother and grandmother that will be missed every day.
Mrs. Faver was born on April 24, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to E.S. (Buster) and Margaret Ouida Starkey. She spent her childhood in Groveton before graduating from Sam Houston State University as an educator.
For the next 40 years Dianne shared her love for reading and education with children in the Hudson, Lufkin, and CyFair school districts.
After retirement Dianne was active in Angelina Co. Retired Teachers, Lumpkin/White Sr. Ladies Group, The Lunch Bunch, Houston Ladies Travel Group, Stitch Group, and Museum of East Texas. Throughout her life she supported the Kurth Memorial Library, Ellen Trout Zoo, and the Lufkin Panthers.
She loved to spend her summers with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them to read, love the arts, animals, and the outdoors.
Dianne is survived by her son and daughter in law, Terry and Sonya Faver of Cushing; daughter and son in law, Julie and John Brown of Apple Springs; and daughter and son in law, Sue Ellen and Bryan Hurley of Sulphur Springs; grandson and wife, Josh and Julie Harris; grandsons, Talon Hart, Stephen Kelley; granddaughter and husband, Abbe-Anne and Jacob Rae; granddaughters, Ashley Faver, Caroline Hurley, Kate Hurley; great-grandsons, Ian Harris, Maddox Hill, Wyatt Rae, Ryan Hart; great-granddaughter, Addison Hart; special “grandpets”, Max, her four-legged friend, Dixie, and Callie, the cat; special friends, Angelyn Bassinger, Carolyn Stauss, Glenda Daniel, and Sue Farris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and special friend, Jody Tinkle.
Pallbearers will be Terry Faver, Josh Harris, Joe Stauss, Keelan Lewis, Bryan Hurley, and Roger Loving.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Simmons, Jim Hurst, John Brown, and Jacob Rae.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Flores of Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and her team, as well as The Joseph House in Lufkin for loving and caring for our mother during the last weeks of her life.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
