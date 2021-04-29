Joseph Deibert
Joseph Deibert, 89, of Lufkin, died April 24, 2021, in Lufkin. He was born May 4, 1931.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Leona Porter
Leona Porter, 90, of Diboll, died April 24, 2021, in Diboll. She was born Jan. 26, 1931. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
John Sigler
Graveside services for John L. Sigler, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. May 7, in the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. May 6. Mr. Sigler was born Sept. 10, 1937, in San Augustine, and died April 27, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
