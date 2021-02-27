Tracy Davisson
Funeral services for Tracy Davisson, 75, of Hudson will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Maynard Phillips and Pastor Kevin Poage officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mr. Davisson was born January 25, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to the late Dorcie (Sailors) and James Alvin Davisson, Sr., and died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Davisson worked in the Maintenance Department and was a Bus Driver for Hudson ISD, retiring after 33 years. He only missed two days of work his entire career and drove the same bus route all 33 years. He picked up the kids in Walnut Hill and they were considered his “Walnut Hill Family”. They called themselves “His Kids” and “Mr. Tracy” was their second father and grandfather. Every day he greeted them with a smile, and every afternoon told them “goodbye and see you tomorrow!” He gave all the seniors a card when they graduated. Prior to working at the school, he was a welder and fabricator for W.A. DuBose & Son. He enjoyed deer hunting with his family and friends back home in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Tracy was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Davisson of Hudson; daughter, Debra Davisson of Hudson; son, Tracy “Bo” Davisson, Jr. of Hudson; granddaughter, Desteny Blackburn of Hudson; grandsons, Lawrence Owen Willson and wife Angel, Ryan Johns and wife Sabrina, all of Hudson, Tyler Mettlen of Diboll; great-grandson, Dylan Ray Blackburn of Hudson; sister, Virgie Medford of Dallas; special niece, JoAnna Hanson and husband Jason of Lincoln, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Alvin Davisson, Jr.; brother-in-law, Charles Medford; and nephew, Bill Lindsay.
Pallbearers will be Michael Paul Daniel, Roy Westbrook, Brandi Ainsworth, Jose Herrera, Gabriel Tinajero, and Bubba Lout.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
