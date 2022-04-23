Patsy Eleanor Coplen, 81, of Lufkin, was born November 21, 1940, in El Salvador, to Leo and Leanor Linkogle, and died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Lufkin.
Patsy’s father was the Vice President for Southern Pacific Railroad. The railroad transferred them to Mexico in 1944. Her father left the railroad and moved his family to California in May of 1945. They moved to many different cities in California until they settled in Garden Grove, CA in 1952. After Patsy graduated from Garden Grove High school, she married. While she was not successful in marriage, she was blessed to have 4 children: Phyllis Ann, Gregory Scott, Michael Brett and Brenda Kathleen. Patsy loved to travel! As a result, she lived in several different states throughout her life, which included California, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. She enjoyed music and was a wonderful piano player. She had a passion for education and frequently took courses throughout her life including language, literature and law. Aside from English, Patsy was fluent in French, German and Spanish.
Patsy was a beautiful, intelligent and multifaceted force of nature. She was known for her independence, sense of humor, contagious smile, infectious laugh, feisty spirit, determination, profound faith and a fierce love of animals and nature. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Sanders (Tom) of California and Phyllis MacPherson of Virginia; brother, Doug Linkogle of California; grandchildren, Rachael Cunningham of North Carolina, Gregory Cunningham II of North Carolina, Michael Gibson of North Carolina, and Phillip MacPherson of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Leanor Linkogle; sons, Gregory Cunningham and Michael Cunningham; daughter-in-law, Linda Cunningham, sister, Gail Linkogle, and grandson, Dustin MacPherson.
