Marshall Neal Denman
Graveside services for Marshall Neal Denman, 92, of Huntington will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Greg Denman officiating.
Mr. Denman was born October 18, 1928 in Huntington, Texas to the late Barbara Frances (Trinkle) and Lewis Leroy Denman, and died Saturday, February 27, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Denman was employed with Southwestern Bell (AT&T) as a Cable Splicer, retiring after 28 years of service. He was the Fire Chief for Webster Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and served as Webster City Councilman for two terms. He was an instructor at Texas A&M Fire Fighting Certification School teaching Collapsed Building Rescue and was a First Aid Instructor. Some of his hobbies were playing 42, listening to real country and western music, collecting syrup pitchers, and traveling. Mr. Denman attended Homer United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Terri Denman of Lufkin, Jeff and Sonya Denman of Leesville, Louisiana; daughters and son-in-law, Rhonda and Randy Meier of Dry Branch, Georgia, Sandy Brizendine of League City, Texas; and number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Webb of Huntington; sister-in-law, Vickie Denman Bradford of Grand Prairie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sammie and Ruby Denman, Pershing and Ruth Denman, Leslie and Mildred Denman, Royce Denman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Glenn Gigstad, Alice and Delbert Russell, Reba and Aaron Clark, Ethel and Louis Pate; wife and mother of his children, Betty Denman; and wife, Evelyn Denman.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to your local Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Huntington Health Care for their loving care.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
