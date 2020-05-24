James Tryels
Visitation for James Tryels, 41, of Corrigan, will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at All Families Mortuary. Mr. Tryels was born Aug. 4, 1978, in Houston and died May 22, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
Updated: May 24, 2020 @ 2:18 am
