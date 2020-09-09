Lloyd Howard Bryan
Graveside services for Lloyd Howard Bryan, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Broaddus Cemetery with Bro. Elton Musik officiating.
Mr. Bryan was born December 29, 1942 in Broaddus, Texas, the son of Jefferson Bryan and Loda Gregory, and died Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Bryan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lufkin. He loved his family and country. Mr. Bryan was a member of VFW Post 1836, and a graduate of Broaddus High School in 1961. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1962 to 1966. Mr. Bryan retired from the Lufkin papermill as a supervisor after 30+ years of service. He also worked as a logger and on the pipeline during his life.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Bryan of Lufkin, TX; son, Jeff Bryan of California; son, Dustin Renfro of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Josie Renfro, Jodie Renfro, Daynon Renfro, Leighton Renfro, Chris Bryan, and Barney Bryan; brother, Hedrick Bryan of Broaddus, TX; brother, Dwayne Bryan of Utah; sister, Dessie; step-daughters, Shelia Netherton, Dianne Luce, Deborah Mathis, and Shanna Rose; step-son, Doug Harry; step-daughters Melissa Briscoe and Donna Wells; step-sons, Billy Sullivan, James Renfro, Terry Renfro, and Dale Renfro; as well as nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Bryan; along with six siblings.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Sullivan, Tony Mitchamore, Bryan Rogers, Dustin Renfro, Barney Bryan, and Christopher Bryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Bryan Jr. and Hunter Sullivan.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
