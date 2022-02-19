Memorial services for Nicole W. Babineau, 46, of Pollok, will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Keith Bickley officiating.
Nicole was born February 10, 1976, in San Antonio, Texas, and died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Lufkin.
Nicole worked at Card and Party Factory in Lufkin for 16 years, most of this time spent as manager and was currently employed at Brookshire Brothers in Wells. Nicole was a member of Pollok Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach and going on camping trips with her family. Nicole loved her chickens and enjoyed stamping their eggs. She fiercely loved her family, friends, and had a special bond with her grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Perkins of Pollok; daughter, Breanna Perkins of Colorado Springs; daughter, Summer Perkins of Pollok; daughter, Sara Harbuck of Pollok; grandson, Kypton Collman of Pollok; grandson, Remington Collman of Pollok; mother and fiancé, Brenda Schoffstall and Charles Tankersley of Lipan, TX; father and stepmother, Terry and Karen Sweeney of Mertens, TX; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phillip and Diana Perkins of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Randy Gann of Lipan, TX; brother, Christopher Babineau of Canyon Lake, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Danielle and Ryan Campbell of Canyon Lake, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matthew and Vonona Perkins of Colorado Springs, CO; along with numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phillip and Deena Woods; grandmother, Ozell Sweeney; sister, Faith Babineau; brother, Bruce Wayne “Beau” Babineau; and nephew, Kaleb Wallace.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Special memorials may be made to Pollok Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 85, Pollok, Texas 75969.
