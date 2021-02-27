Leeland ‘‘Uncle’’ Max Rowe
A Celebration and Remembrance of Life for Leeland Max Rowe, 81, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Rowe was born November 1, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Louise (Menefee) and Leeland Nelson Rowe, and died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Rowe was a lifelong resident of Lufkin, graduating from Lufkin High School in 1958. He continued to further his education at Texas A&M University where he earned a degree in Business Administration in 1962. He put his education to good use when he started his own business in 1983, DSA Coatings, Inc., which took him all over the world to places like Bolivia and Saudi Arabia.
When Max wasn’t working, he had many interests such as hunting, fishing, photography and even water skiing well into his 60’s. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and loved them all dearly. They fondly remember his knack for storytelling and infectious laugh that could bring a smile to anyone’s face. Max was a caring, supportive, giving man and a strong mentor to many. He made a deep impact on so many people’s lives, and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Kelly Self of Lufkin; grandsons, Trevor Self, Cade Self, Austin Self, all of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Tucker Westerman of Lufkin; niece, Ann Westerman and husband Tony Pruett of Texarkana; nephew and wife, Charles and Jan Westerman of Lufkin, and their children Clark Westerman and Hanna Westerman; cousins, Ernest Rowe and wife Janice Ann of Lufkin, Chris Hursey of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Juan Chavez, Jr., Stan Read, Max Mitchell, Eddie Smelley, Jimmy Bowman, Robert Holmes, John Ben Blackburn, and Royce McDonald.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his devoted caregivers, Julia Wood, Kristi Nau, and Kathy Foster, for their loving care of our Max.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Max to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
