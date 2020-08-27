Carolyn Reynolds
Funeral services for Carolyn Reynolds, 73, of Houston are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be followed in the Lake Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Reynolds was born April 24, 1947, in Houston, and died Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home-Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.