Ora Lee Helen Norwood Alford Dumas
Visitation for Ora Lee Helen Norwood Alford Dumas, 99, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be held in the Liberty Hill Cemetery in San Augustine.
Ora Lee Helen Norwood Alford Dumas was received into her Heavenly home Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ora Lee was born October 11, 1921 in the Norwood Community of San Augustine County, Texas to the late Bernice Eliza (Rigsby) and Thomas Jefferson Norwood, the third of eight children. This had been her family’s home since being awarded a Republic of Texas land grant in 1845. Her great-uncle, E.O. Legrand, was a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence and a survivor of the Battles of Bexar and San Jacinto.
Ora Lee lived with her siblings on the farm helping with the farm chores and attending school. She loved walking in the woods, stumbling upon wild violets as they appeared in the spring. There was little spare time but when there was, she enjoyed fishing in the pond and going to town on Saturday afternoons.
Ora Lee met and married Hoyt Alford and they moved to San Augustine where he was employed in the County Records office. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his return they moved with their two daughters to Nacogdoches, Texas, where they remained until his death. During this time, Ora Lee worked at the Commercial State Bank and later in the business office of Southwestern Bell.
Ora Lee and family were very active in the Fredonia Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches. She also was a dedicated volunteer at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for many years, primarily in the Intensive Care Unit.
While living in Pollok she attended Falvey Methodist Church in Wells, where she enjoyed music, ministry, and fellowship of the church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Alford Kroboth and husband Walter of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tana Nutt May and husband Jimmy of Harrison, Arkansas, Teresa Nutt Phillips and husband Jimmy of Pollok, John Hoyt Nutt and wife Angela of Round Rock, Texas, Brandi Butler of Gary, Texas, James Butler of Center, Texas, and Marlin Butler and wife Kelly of Splendora, Texas; great-grandchildren, Andrew Allison, Trevor Allison and wife Madison, Nichole Phillips, Sarah Phillips, John Robert Nutt, Travis Nutt, Erin Butler Scarber, Wendy Swanzy Brandenburg, Crystal Swanzy, Madison Butler, Jaxon Butler, and Karly Ishmael; sisters, Doniece Norwood Wiggins of Houston, Texas, and Jeannie Norwood Smith and husband Charles of Round Rock, Texas; and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson Norwood and Bernice Eliza (Rigsby) Norwood; brother, Captain Thomas Adrian Norwood, graduate of the West Point Academy and killed during the Normandy Invasion, WWII; sisters, Evalena Norwood Mayhall, Ava Nell Norwood Quarles, Tommie Ruth Norwood Sowell, and Carolyn Norwood Wottring; husbands, Hoyt Alford and Wilton E. “Buddy” Dumas; and daughter, Betty Marie Alford Marberry.
Pallbearers will be Hoyt Nutt, James Butler, Marlin Butler, Jimmy Phillips, William Brandenburg, and Brent Batts.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made in her name to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
