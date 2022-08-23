Funeral services for Regina Davis Jordan, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Maynard Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin, TX.
Mrs. Jordan was born on December 15, 1959, in Center, Texas, to the late Ervin Harvey Davis and Betty Joyce (Coleman) Davis, and died Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Jordan loved visiting with others and talking on the phone. She was very sociable. She was a very giving person with a compassionate heart and tried to see the good in others.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Onnie Jordan of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Tamra Morris of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Chad Hamlin of Rustin, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Klint Womack of Winfield, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Cody Powell of Calvin, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Mike McNellis of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and David Anderson of Lukfin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Denise Davis of Cushing, TX; grand-dog, Abby; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and numerous close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be William Perry, Jerry Mack Hardy, Wade Jabbour Jr., Mike McNellis, Wade Minter, and Cullin Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Thompson and Keith Minter.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
