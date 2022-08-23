shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Regina Davis Jordan, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Maynard Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin, TX.

Mrs. Jordan was born on December 15, 1959, in Center, Texas, to the late Ervin Harvey Davis and Betty Joyce (Coleman) Davis, and died Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Lufkin.