Memorial services for Hubert A. “Spider” Williams, 78, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Williams was born April 25, 1943, in Henderson, Texas, to Willard Williams and Mary (Black) Williams, and died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Williams was a member of Keltys United Methodist Church in Lufkin. He had previously served on the Dripping Springs City Council for 18 years. Mr. Williams enjoyed drag racing and loved cars. He coached all of his sons in baseball and football in their younger years. Mr. Williams was employed and loved by S & W Body.
He is survived by his life partner, Judy Kast of Lufkin; son, Christopher A. Williams of Spring Branch, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Alice Williams of Seguin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Melissa Williams of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Kayla Spurlock and husband Jakob, Crystal Williams, Raelynn Haggerty, Rebecca Gillett and husband Kenneth, Maemie Williams, Kyler Williams, and Ryder Williams; 7 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Richard Long of Griffin, GA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many close friends.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sarah Louise Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, please help us finish Mr. Williams’ project car by donating to the memorial account at UBank in the names of his sons.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.