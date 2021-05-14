James “Bubba” Parrott
Memorial services for James “Bubba” Parrott, 53, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at 196 Oaks St. in Huntington, TX.
James “Bubba” Parrott was born October 25, 1964, in Beaumont, TX to Jimmy Norman Parrott and Rose Sharon (Ray) Horsman, and died Friday, May 7, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
He enjoyed to treasure hunt, always looking for unique things like arrowheads. Mr. Parrott loved to play the guitar and was a songwriter who wrote about his life. He loved to sing and most of all loved his family. Mr. Parrott served in the army during Desert Storm where he drove a tank.
Mr. Parrott is survived by his mother, Sharon Horsman of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Tandy and Henry Nerren of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell Shane and Anissa Parrott of Zavalla; aunt, O’Dale Plumber of Rivercrest; uncle, Pete Ray of Pearsall, TX and numerous cousins and other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Parrott; brother, Michael Wayne Parrott; and stepfather, Ronald Horsman.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
