Jackie Lou (King) Arriola
Services for Jackie Lou (King) Arriola, 72, of Wells, will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Arriola was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Timpson and died May 25, 2020, in Wells.
Henry Bailey
Services for Henry Bailey, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Bailey was born April 6, 1926, in San Augustine and died May 25, 2020, at a local hospital. Interment will follow in Zavalla Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Archie Cornish
Services for Archie Cornish, 84, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born April 27, 1936, in Lufkin and died at her home.
Jack Lee Jones
Graveside services for Jack Lee Jones, 81, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Jones was born June 10, 1938, and died May 17, 2020, in Oregon.
Emmet Luman
Services for Emmet Luman, 87, of San Augustine, were Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mr. Luman was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Center and died May 23, 2020, in San Augustine.
Francisco Moyeda
Services for Francisco Moyeda, 64, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Moyeda was born Aug. 12, 1955, and died May 21, 2020, in a Houston hospital.
Otto Smith III
Services for Otto Smith III, 57, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Smith died May 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
