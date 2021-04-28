Linda Jo Gillikin Luster
Services for Linda Jo Gillikin Luster, 76, of Houston, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Linda was born December 1, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Mildred (Ricks) and Charles Joseph “Joe” Gillikin. She passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Wayne Luster of Moiuntain View, Arkansas and Michael Alan Luster of Montgomery, Texas; daughters-in-law, Renea’ Luster and Jennifer Luster; beloved grandchildren, Joshua Alan Luster and Bryce Corban Luster of Mountain View, Arkansas, Tyler Blake Luster of Houston, Austyn Luster and Jaxon Luster of Montgomery; sister, Mary Beth Gillikin Kral of Houston; nieces, Kelli Kral McDaniel of Cypress and Ashley Kral Turco of Pearland; neohew, Chris Kral of Houston; numerous grand nieces and nephews whom she loved as grandchildren, Maya, Cole, Jordin, Noah, Avery, Taryn and Rexnor.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
