Linda Jean (Conner) Floyd
Funeral services for Linda Jean (Conner) Floyd, 74, of Pollok will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Ms. Floyd was born January 25, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Edna Earl (Spears) and Thomas Nugent Conner, and died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ms. Floyd was a lifetime resident of Pollok. She graduated from Central High School and later worked there for 14 years as High School Secretary. She loved the kids she worked with. They were her daily life. Ms. Floyd was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Jon Cheatham, Anita and Bryan Byrd, all of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Chris Cheatham, Dakota and Kindsey Cheatham, Bryanna and Dylan Coleman, Bobby and Meredyth Byrd, all of Pollok, Brandy and Logan Webb of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Jessa “Bee” Cheatham of Pollok, Asher Webb and Rowan Webb, both of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Rhonda Jean and David Brett Redd of Pollok and Lisa Vinson of Wells; grandchildren and spouse, Brett Redd, Brittney and Adam Coats, all of Pollok, Heather, Chasity and Haden, all of Wells; brothers and sister-in-law, Ronald Wayne and Jean Doss of Pollok, Johnny Doss of Wells; special nieces and spouse, Connie Harris of Georgia, Bonnie and Glen Edwards of Rosenberg; nephew, Barry Wayne Doss of Huntsville; beloved aunt, Doris Bell of Lufkin; special cousins, Malla Moore, Kay Bowers, Butch Spears, and Cyndi Kullback, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Chris Cheatham, Dakota Cheatham, Bobby Byrd, Logan Webb, Dylan Coleman, Brett Redd, Adam Coats, and Barry Wayne Doss.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Lee and Ron Lindgren.
The family extends their sincere thanks and love to her caregivers, Emily Holman and Annie Gasper, for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
