Justin Matlock Reid
Memorial services for Justin Matlock Reid, 34, of Wells, Texas will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The River Church, Booker St., Wells, Texas.
Justin was born March 2, 1986 in Houston, Texas. He was the son of Cynthia Reid and the late Joseph Buttrill Reid, III. Justin was saved and baptized at Cornerstone Church in Cleveland, Texas. He passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence in Wells, Texas.
Justin was an extraordinary brother, a loving father, and a compassionate son. He dedicated his life to being an excellent father to his 5 year old son, Aiden Matlock Reid. Aiden was Justin's entire world, and Justin aspired to guide his son beautifully to the right path in life. There is no mountain high enough, nor an ocean deep enough, that can ever describe the love and adoration Justin had for his son. Justin had a soft soul, a gentle heart, and a smile that could light up any room. He enjoyed comforting others by making them laugh, and he was persistent in the face of adversity. No matter the circumstances, Justin would do whatever necessary in order to provide for his family.
Justin is survived by his son, Aiden Matlock Reid; his mother, Cynthia Reid; his step-father, Christopher Langlois; his grandmother, Francis Marie Thomas; his grandfather, Albert Thomas and wife Shirley; his brothers, Christopher Langlois, Jr. and wife Harlee, Matthew Langlois and wife Madilyn, and Daniel Langlois; his sisters, Tara Reid, and Laci Ayers and husband Craig; his uncle, Gregory Thomas; and his aunts Lisa Reid, and Candace Reid. Justin is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and other loving relatives.
Justin was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Buttrill Reid, III; his grandfather, Joseph Buttrill Reid, II; and his grandmother, Carol Reid.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
