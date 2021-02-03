Patrick J. Holley
Graveside services for Patrick J. Holley, 60, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Richard Owen officiating. The family request that all persons attending wear a MASK and be aware of social distancing.
Mr. Holley was born May 1, 1960 at Perrin Air Force Base in Grayson County, Texas to Stella (Craig) Holley and the late James A. Holley, and died Friday, January 29, 2021 in a local hospital.
Patrick was a Certified Master Technician and had worked for Loving Toyota for more than 20 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing virtual reality games, remote control planes and cars, and was a computer whiz. He always looked forward to celebrating holidays, especially the ones when he could shoot fireworks. Patrick and Donna looked forward to attending performances at the Temple Theater and going to the movies. Most important to Patrick was his family. He cherished time spent with them and was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was so proud to be a grandfather and Oliver was the light of his life. Patrick will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Donna Holley of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Devin Head of Lufkin; mother, Stella Holley of Lufkin; grandson, Oliver Head of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Holley, Bryan and Tammy Holley, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Holley; and brother, Richard Holley.
Pallbearers will be Erick Estrada, Devin Head, Woody Luce, Archie Reed, Timothy Evans, and George Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremiah “JW” Anthony and The Employees of Loving Toyota.
