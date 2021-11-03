Memorial services for Dorothy “Dot” Rains Comte, 72, of Huntington will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. For the safety of everyone, we ask that you wear a face mask at the service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born December 2, 1948 in Kirbyville, Texas to the late Arnold and Lucille Rains, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2021.
She served in several churches during her lifetime as a prayer warrior. Any person that ever needed prayer knew if they asked Dot, then she would go to the Lord for every need asked for. She loved to worship our Lord and show others what kind of God we get the honor of serving. Dot loved unconditionally with her whole heart and every person she hugged knew that she was filled with the Holy Spirit. Dot was a loving mother, a dedicated wife, and a friend to everyone she met. She will be missed by every life she touched, but we know she is dancing down the streets of gold with Jesus by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert “Del” Comte of Huntington; daughter, Monica Hite and husband Matt of Huntington; daughter, Renee Griffin and husband Paul of Silsbee; son, Gary Comte and wife Crystal of Hampshire, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie Griffin, Kasie Hite, Shelby Gant, Dustin Hite, Landen Comte, and Baylee Griffin; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Penny Haffa of Liberty Hill, Texas; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lucille Rains; brothers, Jerry Rains, Buster Rains, and D Rains; sister, Billy Adams; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Joyce Comte.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Still Waters Cowboy Church, 777 FM 1475, Huntington, Texas 75949.
