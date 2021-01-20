Memorial services for James “Jimi” Dunn, 57, of Buna, formerly of Hudson, will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Blake Thompson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Dunn was born November 16, 1963 in Lufkin, Texas, and passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in a Beaumont hospital following a short battle with liver failure.
Mr. Dunn graduated from Hudson High School in the Class of 82. He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Iceland. Mr. Dunn spent many years in the Houston area working as a Veterinary Technician caring for the animals that he loved. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Joyce (Jumper) and Joe Dunn of Hudson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Vicki Dunn of Lumberton and Jeffery and Brandi Dunn of Buna; four nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and great-nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, Texas 75713, Joe W. Elliott Hospitality House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
