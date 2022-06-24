Dr. Robert Garrett
Dr. R. I. Garrett passed from this world on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022 at 96 years of age. Bob Garrett was born on June 17, 1926 in Park Place Houston, Texas to Rev. Vernon Greenwood Garrett and Lucille Baldwin Garrett. He grew up in several Texas cities including Refugio, Carthage, Hawkins and Jacksonville, Texas. He started college at Baylor University in Waco, and then joined the Navy V12 unit during World War II. He completed his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1949.
He married Marguerite Gaston Garrett on August 6, 1948 and they have three children. Their children and spouses are Robert I. Garrett Jr and wife Jane Huff Garrett, Peggilu Garrett Woodward and husband Douglas Woodward, and J. David Garrett and wife Ruth Garrett; grandchildren, Janelle Garrett, Rebecca Garrett Finn, Elisabeth Carol Garrett, and Ruth Elizabeth Watkins; great grandchildren, Sebastian Finn, Caroline Finn, Chiara Garrett, Juliette Finn, and Isabelle Finn.
Dr. Garrett was a General Surgeon who practiced in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, stationed for duty at Orange TX, San Diego CA, U.S.S. Seminole during the Korean war, Great Lakes IL, Portsmouth VA 1953-58, Pensacola FL 1958-1962, Guantanamo Bay Cuba 1962-1964 including the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Long Beach CA 1964-1967, U.S.S. Repose in Vietnam1967-1968, Camp Pendleton in Oceanside CA 1968-1971. He achieved the rank of Captain USN MC before retirement from military service.
Dr. Garrett practiced surgery in Lufkin, TX for 20 years after retiring from the Navy. He practiced at both hospitals, Memorial Health System of East Texas and Woodland Heights Hospital. He was President of the Angelina Co. Medical Society and was instrumental in the move to the new location for Woodland Heights Hospital on Gaslight Blvd. After retiring in 1991 he and his wife lived in Lufkin until 2019, when they moved to assisted living in Waco to be closer to their children.
Dr. Garrett was a deacon and leader in Baptist churches throughout his career and was active at Lufkin’s First Baptist Church for almost 50 years. He served in many different capacities including pastor search committee, deacon, emeritus deacon, Trustee, and co-chair of fund raising for the adult education building. He was active in the Kiwanis Club serving as President and Regional Lieutenant Governor. He also served on the Angelina County Board of Tax Assessment representing Lufkin Independent School District. He loved to play golf and was an avid supporter of Lufkin Panther Football and the Baylor Bears Football.
Above all, he was devoted to his wife, affectionately known as Muggy for 73 years, and to his children.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his brother Vernon Greenwood Garrett; his sister Virginia Garrett Neely.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM, Friday, June 24 at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel in Waco. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Waco Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Organ Fund at Lufkin’s First Baptist Church at 106 E. Bremond Ave., Lufkin, TX, 75901 or the Baptist Spanish Publishing House Foundation at https://www.friendsofcasafoundation.org/give.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.