Funeral services for Edna Jo McClendon, 85, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Woolf and Brother M.L. “Bud” Magee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. McClendon was born February 11, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Edna Alice (Fairchild) and J.D. Russell, and died Monday, November 15, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. McClendon was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She was a registered nurse and worked for Dr. Robert Arnett for many years. She enjoyed reading and gardening, always trying to raise tomato plants. Mrs. McClendon always checked on and sent cards to sick church members. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lufkin #382 and a longtime member of O’Quinn Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Don and Linda McClendon, Roger and Kim McClendon, Mike McClendon and friend Tanya Whitehead, all of Lufkin, and Charlie and Linda McClendon of LaVernia; grandchildren and spouses, Drew and Chelsey McClendon, Erin and Wesley Wallace, Christopher and Haley McClendon, Cole and Jane McClendon, Carlie and Matt Odom, and Collyn and Jordan Oliver; great-grandchildren, Marleigh Jo McClendon, Kylee Wallace, Chesney Beardon, Allie Wallace, Aubrey Wallace, Tripp Minshew, Barrett Oliver, and Caleb McClendon; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Yonnie Dixon, Donnie Nixon, Clayton and Mary McClendon, R.D. and Joan McClendon, and Donna McClendon Plath; special friends, Naomi Brantley and Sandy Mettlen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, G.D. “Sonny” McClendon; grandson, Eric Landon McClendon; and brother-in-law, Gary McClendon.
Pallbearers will be Drew McClendon, Christopher McClendon, Cole McClendon, Matt Odom, Jordon Oliver, and Wesley Wallace.
Memorial contributions may be made to the O’Quinn Baptist Church Building Fund, 7483 US Highway 69 N, Pollok, Texas 75969 or the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.