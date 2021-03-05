Sister Berta L. Poe
Funeral services for Sister Berta L. Poe, 84, of Zavalla will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Broaddus Pentecostal Church with Pastor Mark Green and Reverend Jathan Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Sister Poe was born December 15, 1936 in Santa Anna, Texas, and died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in a local nursing home. She had resided in Zavalla for 37 years and was a devoted pastor’s wife until her husband’s death in 2002. Sister Poe was a member of Broaddus Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Christie Poe of Brady; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Ray Fuller of Zavalla; son-in-law, Bobby Sellers of Brady; grandchildren and spouses, Kitty and Jerry Oliver, Kandy and Kevin Sanderson, Billy and Sherri Sellers, Keith and Tamera Sellers, Roy Dee and Kayce Sellers, Jennifer Laborn, Jud and Tracey Poe, Casey and Heather Poe, Camille and Scott Sparks, Dana Outlaw, Zane Fuller, Courtney and Aaron Rutherford, Calli and Kasey King, James and Amanda Shelby, and Zach Shelby; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Baker, Chris Baker, and A.E. Word, Jr.; sisters, Melba Thornhill and Edith Womack; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor John O. Poe; daughter, Joyce Sellers; son, Joe Poe, mother, Irene (Regian) Word and stepfather, Almus Word.
Pallbearers will be Keith Sellers, Jud Poe, Casey Poe, Scott Sparks, Auston Oliver, Kelton Sanderson, and Zane Fuller.
Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Wood, Gerald Wood, and Johnny Wood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broaddus Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 476, Broaddus, Texas 75929.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Broaddus Pentecostal Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
