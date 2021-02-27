Sterling Booker, Jr.
A memorial visitation for Sterling Booker, Jr., 71, of Zavalla, formerly of Beaumont, Texas, will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Booker was born December 29, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas, to Sterling Booker, Sr. and Jennie (Magliolo) Booker, and died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Booker was a union crane operator for Local 450 and retired from International Union of Operating Engineers. He loved to fish.
Mr. Booker is survived by his son and fiancé, Sterling Booker, III and Samantha McCoy of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jessieca and Ricky Raimond of Bronson; grandson and fiancé, Brandon Booker and Maddie Byrd; granddaughter and husband, Felicia and Aubrey Bennett; 5 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Dean Bearden of Brandon, Mississippi; many special friends; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Katherine “Sissy” Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zavalla Food Pantry, P.O. Box 344, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
