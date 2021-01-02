Robert L. ‘Bob’ Dearing
Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dearing, 74, of Hemphill, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Dearing was born Sept. 20, 1946, and died Dec. 31, 2020, in a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Bennie Johnson
Services for Bennie Johnson, 77, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Johnson died Jan. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jose Manuel Mesa
Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Manuel Mesa, 63, of Lufkin, will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Carroway Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mr. Mesa was born March 25, 1957, in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Dec. 31, 2020 in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Cashena Rhodes
Graveside services for Cashena Rhodes, 45, of San Augustine, will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Black Ankle San Augustine Cemetery. Mrs. Rhodes was born Dec. 11, 1975, in San Augustine, and died Dec. 26, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Joyce Sessions
Services for Joyce Sessions, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Sessions died Jan. 1, 2021, in Corpus Christi.
Al Woodkins
Services for Al Woodkins, 34, of Lufkin, are pending. Mr. Woodkins died Dec. 30, 2020, in Lufkin.
