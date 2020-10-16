Dwight D. Gipson
Services for Dwight D. Gipson 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Cemetery in Onalaska. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Mr. Gipson was born Nov. 11, 1957, and died Oct. 10, 2020.
Jean Evelyn Jackson
Services for Jean Evelyn Jackson, 91, of Hutto, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sand Hill Cemetery in Chireno. Ms. Jackson was born Aug. 7, 1929, and died Oct. 7, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Pamela (Rushing) Ritter
Services for Pamela (Rushing) Ritter, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ritter died Oct. 13, 2020, in Houston.
Rev. Timmy D. Robison
Services for the Rev. Timmy D. Robison, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the church. Interment will be at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Nacogdoches. The Rev. Robison was born Dec. 16, 1967, and died Oct. 10, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Frank Simmons
Services for Frank Simmons, 89, of Pineland, will be at 11 a.m. today at Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. today at the church. Mr. Simmons was born Feb 5, 1931, in San Augustine and died Oct. 14, 2020, in Pineland. Wyman Roberts, directors.
