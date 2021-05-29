Shelba Butler Coe
Respected local business woman and dear friend to many, Shelba Butler Coe passed away on Sunday, May 23rd in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on January 19,1945 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Rayford A. and Lera Nell Butler. Her childhood was spent in Douglass and Nacogdoches became her home as a young adult, where she and her son Kyle resided. She was married to Douglas Coe until his passing.
Shelba was a member of many local groups, including Christ Episcopal Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Heritage Heralds and the Humane Society of Nacogdoches County.
For several years Shelba was the head of production for the Nacogdoches Heritage Festival Coronation.
It was her love of animals, especially her adoration of dogs and her devotion to her own beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, that initiated her decades long involvement with the Humane Society of Nacogdoches County.
In her many years of serving on the Board of Directors of HSNC, she was instrumental in expanding the spay/neuter program, the emergency veterinarian aid and assistance program and humane education throughout the county. Her tireless fundraising efforts included creating the Make That Tail Wag calendar campaign. Her generous and kind heart for all animals was contagious and led many friends and community members to share her enthusiasm for helping needy animals.
She was a successful entrepreneur, having opened The Town House in 1982, a well known and widely patronized ladies boutique. She was also known as a most generous, helpful, warm-hearted and thoughtful friend to many. She was always thinking of how to bless those around her and exemplified a servants heart. Shelba loved others, she loved her dogs, and in turn, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Shelba was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Douglas Coe. She is survived by her beloved son Kyle Doss of Dallas, sister Rita Butler of Nacogdoches, brother Gary Butler and wife Jeannie of Kilgore, stepson Scott Coe and his wife Roseanne of Houston and their daughters Savannah and Lilly, her niece Suzanne Butler, nephew Justin Butler, his wife Shelly and their children Nolan & Rhett, Nina Rameriz a longtime friend and confidant and her fur babies, Sable, Sienna and Teddy.
A private graveside was held at Alazan Cemetery on Friday, May 28th. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of Nacogdoches County.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.
