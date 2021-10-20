Memorial services for Donald Coulter, 79, of Pollok will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Family Church, 3476 State Highway 103 W, Lufkin, Texas, with Brother Richard Owen officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Donald Eddie Coulter was born December 5, 1941 in Jasper, Texas to the late Kathryn Adell (Swindler) Coulter and Pope Moses Coulter. He passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 in Bogata, Texas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Electrician from 1963-1967. He and his beloved wife, Eunice, settled in the Lufkin area where he worked at the paper mill for 38 years. They raised four children of their own and provided a loving home for various nephews, nieces, and neighborhood children.
A book could not hold the list of lives he has touched. He will always be remembered for his love of gardening, bluegrass music, his cabin in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and his funny anecdotes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Eunice Coulter; daughter, Juanita Coulter; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Monte Allums; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Jana Coulter; daughter, Karen Coulter; special nephew he raised as a son, Jody Sterling and wife Tia; grandchildren and spouses, Krisha and Josh Rosson, Ben and Erica Coulter, Mark Allums, Adriana and Jonathon Oglesby, Davonta Colflesh, Christopher and Kelsey Coulter, Waylon Jones, and Hannah Jones; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Williford; a large extended family; and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pope and Kathryn Coulter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Solid Rock Family Church Building Fund, 3476 State Highway 103 W, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or the charity of your choice.
