David Earl Burch
Visitation service for David Earl Burch, 43, of Lufkin will be held at Bald Hill church of Christ from 3:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday, May 22, 2021. David was born June 27, 1977 in Nacogdoches and died May 18, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
He was employed by CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin. The easiest way to describe David is “Gone Fishing.”
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Fredregill; father, Steve Burch; brothers, Branon Burch, Christopher Burch, and Stephen William; numerous cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Cremation arrangements will follow the visitation.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.