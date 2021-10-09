Funeral services for Tommy Ray Grimes, Sr., 65, of the Saron Community will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Cary Modisette officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery in the Saron Community of Angelina County.
Mr. Grimes was born August 28, 1956 in Orange, Texas to the late Mattie Bell (Cryer) and James “Willie” Grimes, and died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in a local hospital.
Tommy was a welder, working for various companies over the years, and retiring from Lufkin Industries. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and spend time at the Neches River, and answered to the nickname “Deer Hunter”. His truck he owned for 30 years was his pride and joy and it was known as “Big Foot”. Tommy loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed having conversations and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patty Grimes of Saron; daughter, Heather Thrash and husband Matthew of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Grimes, Jr. and wife Jessica of Saron; grandchildren, Cash Thrash, Colt Thrash, Chesa Grimes; sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, Rose Ellis and husband Jerry, all of Huntington; brothers, Marcus Grimes and wife Wanda of Beaumont, Johnny Grimes of Orange; aunt, Lucille Magliola of Beaumont; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Viola Noe, Mary Bell Sanchez, Agnes Grimes, Naomi Dykes and husband Hubert; brother-in-law, Wayne Hamilton; and nephew, Jeremy Grimes.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bittick, Tony Grimes, Mitchell Hamilton, Hopper Dykes, Wesley Dubose, and Justin Grimes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Milton Grimes and Adrian Wyndham.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
