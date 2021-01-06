Rose McDougald
Graveside services for Rose McDougald, 60, of Pollok, will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells with Davy Hobson officiating.
Mrs. McDougald was born September 2, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, to Cletis Whisenant and Pauline (Crum) Whisenant, and died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Lufkin. She worked many years at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and dogs and shopping.
Mrs. McDougald is survived by her husband of 30 years, James McDougald of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Justin Oliver of Pollok; granddaughters, Hailey McDougald and Mallori Oliver, both of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Roland Sweat of Lufkin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Venita and George Knight of Hudson; sister-in-law, Nellie Kay Whisenant; along with her “Partners in Crime” Delores Reynolds and Toni Cochran, both of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roger Whisenant.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
